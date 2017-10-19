CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports Chillicothe police say no signs of trauma were found on 17-year-old Jason Bartley’s body after it was found Wednesday morning lying between a fence and garage. He was found by a school homeless coordinator searching for a different student who had run away and was thought to be living in the neighborhood.
Grief counselors were made available Thursday for students at Chillicothe High School and at the middle school Bartley’s brother attends.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how the teen died.
___
Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com