PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a series of unfortunate events spooked a camel that bucked during an intermission at the Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh, injuring six children and an adult.

The investigation report released by police Friday says no one threw a shovel as was previously reported by witnesses.

Investigators say a carriage seat on the camel loosened during the Sept. 16 show, causing several children to start falling. A handler ran to help and dropped a tool— possibly a shovel— that clattered to the ground.

Authorities say the noise spooked the camel and it began bucking. No charges will be filed related to the accident.

Two children and an adult were riding the camel during the incident caught on video . Authorities say one child suffered a broken arm, while the other injuries were considered minor.

