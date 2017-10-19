PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say there’s no evidence of a link between the discoveries of three bodies in two separate locations in a central Louisiana parish.

Pineville police arrested a suspect early Thursday in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Latish White, whose body was found in a road Wednesday. In a statement, police described the suspect, 29-year-old Matthew Sonnier, as a “known acquaintance” of White.

About three hours after White’s body was found, investigators found the burned remains of two bodies after extinguishing a fire in a roadside ditch in a different part of Rapides Parish. Tommy Carnline, a spokesman for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, said those deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Carline and Pineville Deputy Police Chief Darrell Basco say there’s no indication of a connection between the two discoveries.