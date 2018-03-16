SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — A dispatcher for a Vermont police department says a single-engine plane has crashed in Shelburne, but the pilot was uninjured.

Jake Kilpeck of the Shelburne Police Department says there were no injuries on the ground, either.

The crash, about five miles south of the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Local first responders are at the scene of the crash.