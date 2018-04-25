LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no injuries were reported after a man shot at his ex-girlfriend’s father in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 28-year-old man went to his ex-girlfriend’s house in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night and confronted the woman’s 54-year-old father.
Las Vegas Police Lt. David Gordon says the man drew a handgun and the father ran into the house.
Gordon says the man fired several shots with bullets striking two vehicles in the driveway and a carport awning. No one was hit by the gunfire.
Gordon says police detectives located the man a few blocks away and arrested him. Police did not name the shooter.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com