PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a newborn boy remained in critical and unstable condition Wednesday after being delivered following the fatal shooting of his pregnant mother during an argument.

Police say 36-year-old Dwight A. Miles, the boyfriend of 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis, was arrested on suspicion of homicide after she was found slumped over the wheel of a car stopped on a street Tuesday.

According to police, Miles was located by police after a person was seen running away from the car after the shooting.

Police also say a 5-year-old girl who also was a passenger in the car wasn’t injured in the shooting.

Court records don’t indicate whether Miles has a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.