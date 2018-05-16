AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she hid a handgun on the grounds of an elementary school.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Brooke Showers was arrested in Aztec, New Mexico, last week following an investigation by police.

A criminal complaint says the 25-year-old Showers told an officer she hid a revolver in a gun case on the grounds of Lydia Rippey Elementary School. Court documents say the officer found the gun with six rounds but it’s unclear if the round were in the gun or in the case.

Showers was charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premise. No attorney was listed for her.

Aztec was the site of a deadly high school shooting that claimed the lives of two students earlier this year.

