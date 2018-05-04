LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he struck a woman with a “rusty machete” over a botched $30 drug deal.

The Las Vegas Optic reports that Erminio Duran recently was arrested following an argument that turned violent at his Las Vegas, New Mexico, home.

Police say the victim told officers that he 44-year-old Duran hit her on the head more than once with a rusty machete-style knife.

Police say the woman was requesting more money than she’d originally been loaned by Duran to buy methamphetamine and he became angry.

The victim received lacerations on her hands from attempting to block the machete.

It was not known if Duran had an attorney.

