ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a salvage yard in a small central New Mexico town has been linked to dozens of stolen cars from Albuquerque.
KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reports Albuquerque police say detectives recently found 15 confirmed stolen vehicles and 20 more that are possibly stolen at a salvage yard in Estancia, New Mexico.
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says investigators believe they have uncovered a massive operation that may have been going on for years.
Detectives believe the salvage yard owner was taking vehicle identification numbers off older cars and trucks and putting them on newer, stolen vehicles.
Gallegos says no arrests have been made.
The National Crime Insurance Bureau ranked Albuquerque as having the most stolen cars per person in the country in 2016.
Information from: KOAT-TV, http://www.thenewmexicochannel.com/index.html