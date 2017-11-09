FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A northwestern New Mexico man is facing a dozen charges after authorities say he sprayed a Farmington police officer with gasoline.

The Daily News of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Raymond Mayes was arrested Sunday following a report of a man trying to burn an SUV.

According to a criminal complaint, the 43-year-old Mayes doused an officer with gas when police ordered Mayes to put a gas can on the ground. The complaint says Mayes held onto the gas can as two officers took him to the ground, and ended up with gasoline on themselves.

He faces 12 charges, including three felony counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

It was not known if Mayes had an attorney.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com