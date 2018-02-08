LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man is facing charges after police say he beat his wife when he learned she was using a cell phone to access Facebook.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Jose Melendez was arrested this week following an investigation by officers who found his wife with injuries to her hands, arms, torso and face.

According to Las Cruces police, the couple got into a fight after the 35-year-old Melendez learned that his wife was using her cell phone to access Facebook and communicate with others.

Melendez is accused of strangling his wife until she lost consciousness. Police say Melendez also struck her multiple times, and bit her hands and arms.

He was arrested for aggravated battery against a household member.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com