YORK, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police have arrested a New Jersey man on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

WCSH-TV reports the 50-year-old Front Lee, New Jersey man was stopped for a traffic violation in York around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. According to authorities, troopers found 72 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of heroin in the man’s vehicle.

The man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs. He has been jailed on $50,000 bail.