NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say Nampa police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a person threatening to harm themselves.

Nampa police say officers found a man at the scene Saturday night armed with a deadly weapon.

They did not say whether the weapon was a gun, or if the man fired at officers.

Officials say three officers fired their guns.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The man, who had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, is said to be a 58-year-old Nampa resident.

The man’s neighbors tell KTVB-TV that the man used to keep to himself.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with Caldwell police taking lead on the investigation.

