NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week in South Carolina.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office told local media outlets that 58-year-old Calvin Gorrelle of Charleston died when he was hit on a street near Interstate 526 around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A North Charleston woman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Authorities charged 40-year-old Sarah Renee Jones on Monday.

Police said Jones called a 911 dispatcher about 20 minutes after Gorrelle was struck and said she had hit a deer. She told officers who responded to the call that she didn’t know what she had hit.