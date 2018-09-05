LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Police in Portugal say they have seized 840 kilograms (1,850 pounds) of cocaine from a yacht in the Atlantic, bringing seizures of the drug at sea over the past three months to more than 10 metric tons (11 U.S. tons).
A police statement Wednesday said the two men and two women on board are suspected of smuggling the cocaine from the Caribbean to Europe. They were not identified.
Police helped by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force monitored the yacht and carried out a search when it stopped in Portugal’s mid-Atlantic Azores islands.
The seizure resulted from cooperation with the Lisbon, Portugal-based Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre — Narcotics, an intelligence agency involving seven European Union member countries.
Operations through that agency have brought a recent spike in Atlantic seizures.