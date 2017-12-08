SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities say a 73-year-old Clark Fork man shot and killed in his home apparently interrupted a burglary.
The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says George Andres died sometime between Sunday and Wednesday when his body was found.
Authorities have appealed to local residents to report any suspicious activity in the area where Andres was killed. They’ve also warned residents to keep windows and doors locked.
Andres is the second person killed this year in the Cabinet Mountain foothills in eastern Bonner County.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Seventy-eight-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey was shot to death in her home on April 5. Authorities are still investigating that killing.