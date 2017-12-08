SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities say a 73-year-old Clark Fork man shot and killed in his home apparently interrupted a burglary.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says George Andres died sometime between Sunday and Wednesday when his body was found.

Authorities have appealed to local residents to report any suspicious activity in the area where Andres was killed. They’ve also warned residents to keep windows and doors locked.

Andres is the second person killed this year in the Cabinet Mountain foothills in eastern Bonner County.

Seventy-eight-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey was shot to death in her home on April 5. Authorities are still investigating that killing.