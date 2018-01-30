GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina couple was shot during a diabetic test strip transaction.

Greensboro police Capt. Nathaniel Davis told The News & Record of Greensboro on Monday that 52-year-old Emmanuel Alexander and 52-year-old Wanda Alexander had agreed to meet a man on Jan. 23 to buy or sell the test strips, but were instead shot and robbed.

Emmanuel Alexander was killed in the shooting and Wanda Alexander is in critical condition, with gunshot wounds to her face and torso.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 24-year-old Lee Ernest Curry in Alabama on Friday night in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree murder, assault and robbery and is being transported to Greensboro.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

