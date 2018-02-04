NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says 44 people were arrested over the weekend while they were trying to make a music video on a Manhattan rooftop.

Thirty-seven men and seven women were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Saturday at the Baruch Houses, a New York City Housing Authority building on 95 Baruch Drive on the Lower East Side. The NYPD says two imitation rifles and an actual firearm were also found on the scene.

NYCHA said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and they are working with police to resolve the incident.

Raymond Yu, who goes by the name “China Mac” and the organizer of the music video shoot, said Sunday he has to report to his parole officer.