THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”
Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.
A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.
No other information was available.
