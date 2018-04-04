NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say over a dozen cars were vandalized in a Queens neighborhood.

WNBC-TV reports the act of vandalism happened late Monday night in the Kew Gardens section of Queens. Police say the windows of 12 to 15 vehicles were smashed.

Two car owners reported stolen items.

Residents say the neighborhood doesn’t have surveillance cameras. They say more police patrols are needed.

Police said Wednesday they have persons of interest in the case. It’s not clear if they have been located.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com