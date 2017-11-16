NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two mugging suspects who they say stole nearly $200,000 from a man visiting from Africa.
Police say the attack happened Nov. 7 in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx. Investigators say the 46-year-old man was making his way out of a building when he was attacked by two men. Police say one man ran off with the victim’s book bag while the other suspect kept him in a headlock.
Authorities say the man was carrying $190,000 in cash he meant to bring to his son.
Investigators aren’t sure if the suspects knew the man had a large amount of cash in his possession. Police have released surveillance images of the attack.
Police continue to investigate.