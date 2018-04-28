RYE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a sport utility vehicle flipped and landed upside in a creek, killing the driver.
Police Chief Kevin Walsh tells the Portsmouth Herald that a passer-by Saturday morning reported the overturned vehicle in Berry Brook in Rye.
Walsh said the motorist died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Officials are investigating the crash and are seeking out any witnesses.
