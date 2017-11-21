MARION, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a motorist has been found dead inside his vehicle more than 15 hours after he crashed off a rural upstate New York road and landed in a creek.

Troopers say they responded around 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the Wayne County town of Marion, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Rochester.

Troopers found a vehicle on its roof partially submerged in the stream. Police say the body of the lone male occupant of the vehicle was found inside. His name hasn’t been released.

Troopers believe the crash occurred the previous night. A nearby resident reported hearing a loud noise around 10 p.m. Sunday but wasn’t able to see anything.

Investigators believe Sunday night’s snowy weather may have been a factor in the crash.