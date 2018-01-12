CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist survived a 75-foot (23-meter) fall off an interstate bridge in South Carolina.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says someone called police to report a damaged motorcycle against a retaining wall on a bridge on Interstate 26 near downtown around 2:45 a.m. Friday.
Francis says officers found the motorcycle driver on the ground under the bridge inside a locked fenced in area of the city’s park department.
Francis said in a statement that officers cut the lock and found the conscious driver.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Sam’s Club closing 3 stores around Seattle, costing nearly 500 jobs
- Washington state regularly gives drivers’ info to immigration authorities; Inslee orders temporary halt | Times Watchdog
Francis says paramedics took him to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening. The driver’s name was not released.