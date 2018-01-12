Share story

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist survived a 75-foot (23-meter) fall off an interstate bridge in South Carolina.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says someone called police to report a damaged motorcycle against a retaining wall on a bridge on Interstate 26 near downtown around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Francis says officers found the motorcycle driver on the ground under the bridge inside a locked fenced in area of the city’s park department.

Francis said in a statement that officers cut the lock and found the conscious driver.

Francis says paramedics took him to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening. The driver’s name was not released.

