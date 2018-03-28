LINWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a car near a high school.
The Press of Atlantic City reports the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in front of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. Police say the motorcyclist was treated for serious injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Investigators say the driver of the car and their passenger weren’t seriously injured.
Linwood Police Capt. John Hamilton says no citations were issued.
Residents say they have seen several crashes at the intersection where the collision occurred. They say the intersection needs a traffic light.
An investigation continues.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com