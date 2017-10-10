AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating a fatal head-on crash involving a motorcycle.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Augusta. Police say 51-year-old James Bickford, of Pittston, collided with a car when he crossed over into oncoming traffic. He died in the crash.

Officials say the 70-year-old driver of the car and his passenger were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Police say Bickford wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash.