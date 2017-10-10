HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old New Jersey man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a curb.
Anthony Crivelli, of Freehold, was travelling in Howell Township early Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2g8poWw ) Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick says the crash caused Crivelli to be thrown from his bike.
Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Kudrick says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.