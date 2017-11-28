ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say a motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car.

WHAM-TV reports the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rochester. Police say a 33-year-old East Rochester man collided with a car exiting a parking lot. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during the collision.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

