FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and has died in Rhode Island.
Foster police say the rider hit the passenger side of the vehicle around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim has not been identified.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
The roadway was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.