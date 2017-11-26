FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and has died in Rhode Island.

Foster police say the rider hit the passenger side of the vehicle around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

The roadway was closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.