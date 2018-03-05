GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy and his mother have been hospitalized after being shot outside of an apartment complex in North Carolina.

A Greensboro police Facebook post says the woman, her son and another person were driving near the entrance of Northwinds Apartments when several bullets struck their vehicle.

Police say witnesses stated the rounds were fired by occupants of another vehicle that pulled up next to the vehicle occupied by the victims.

The mother and son were taken to a hospital. Police say the boy underwent surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition. The woman is in stable and good condition. The third occupant in the vehicle was not injured.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.