TOANO, Va. (AP) — Police believe a woman shot her 12-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself.

News outlets report that a 911 call was received from a residence on Wednesday morning. James City County police said the caller, 35-year-old Jenell Georgia Gallegos, was distraught and possibly suffering from a mental health episode.

As officers and Fire/EMS units were en route to the residence, police believe Gallegos shot her son, Noah W. Gallego, and then herself.

Forced entry was made into the residence and the woman was found lying on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital. The shooting is under investigation.

The Daily Press reports Noah Gallegos was a sixth-grade student at Toano Middle School.