ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a baby has been charged with assault after hitting a man in the face in a South Carolina restaurant when he complained that her baby had been crying for 30 minutes.

Rock Hill Police said they were called to Luke’s restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after 25-year-old Shacoya Long was cursing after employees and a man complained about the crying infant.

Media outlets say a police report accused Long of hitting the man after he told her he couldn’t hear himself talk.

The report says employees and the man told officers the baby had been crying for 30 minutes.

The report says Long told officers she was frustrated. She is charged with third-degree assault and battery. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.