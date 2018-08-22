BEND, Ore. (AP) — Bend police say a mother fatally shot her disabled son and then attempted her own suicide.

KTVZ-TV reports that 28-year-old Tashina Aleine Jordan was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries and her 7-year-old son was dead.

Police spokesman Lt. Clint Burleigh tells the station that notes left at the scene indicated Jordan was the shooter.

KTVZ interviewed Jordon three years ago, when her son was four, after viewers raised $4,000 to buy the child a specialized bicycle.

At the time, Jordan said her son was severely disabled after two brain bleeds put him a coma after his birth.

The shooting was discovered Monday when a family member found Jordan unresponsive in her house.

