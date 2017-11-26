GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman killed her 2-year-old son and then herself.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Sunday that the deaths occurred in a town house in Landover, a suburb of Washington, D.C. They were discovered Saturday night.

Police said the woman and her son died of asphyxiation. The motive remains under investigation.

Police identified the mother as 34-year-old Yu Song. Her son was named Joseph Wang. Both lived in Glen Burnie, a suburb of Baltimore.

Police discovered the mother and son after family members called 911. The relatives had asked police to check on them at the town house in Landover.