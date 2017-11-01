COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta’s suburbs say a 3-year-old boy who was left inside a car for three hours has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Fulton County police tell news outlets the child’s mother, 25-year-old Lillian Stone, was charged on Tuesday with one count of felony cruelty to children.
Cpl. Maureen Smith tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police received a call from someone who saw the boy locked inside a car parked in the driveway of a College Park home.
Further details have not been released.
News reports did not say if Stone has a lawyer.