LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Police say a mother and her adult son are recovering after being beaten during a home invasion this week.

Lincoln police say the a 67-year-old woman and her 32-year-old son were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the home invasion reported at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 2-year-old child in the home was unharmed.

Police tell The Times of Pawtucket they do not think it was a random event.

Police say two suspects entered the home through a first-floor window while the victims slept. The victims were awoken and the suspects demanded jewelry. The man was pistol whipped.

After ransacking the home, the suspects fled in a silver or gray SUV.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.pawtuckettimes.com