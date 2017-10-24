BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say there’s no evidence a recent break-in at a Bloomington mosque that had earlier been targeted by a bomb was a hate crime.

Authorities on Tuesday released video surveillance of the break-in at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center which shows two intruders wearing ape or monkey masks.

Police say the suspects took a safe, money from collection jars and other items. Investigators are still compiling a list of what was taken Friday when the burglars broke windows to gain entry.

There have been no arrests in the burglary or in the August bombing. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information about the explosion that leads to a conviction.