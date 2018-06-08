NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say more than 800 catalytic converters have been stolen from a vehicle storage yard since last year.

North Kingstown police says hundreds of Volkswagen vehicles stored at the North Atlantic Distribution yard were stripped of their parts between March 2017 and May. Police believe the parts were stolen and then sold as scrap metal.

The department is offering up to $10,000 for information on the stolen auto parts or the shops they may have been sold to.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department.