JEWETT CITY, Conn. (AP) — Police say more than $4,500 worth of copper was stolen from a former industrial business in Connecticut.

Authorities say more than 2,100 feet of copper cable was cut from various areas inside the Wyre Wynd Corp. in Jewett City Sunday. Police say the recent break-in has lead to $30,000 in damages at the building.

Tracks in the snow have lead investigators to believe the suspects parked a truck nearby and access the building through a gate. Investigators also say the suspects used a forklift to reach the wire cables located 25 feet off the floor.

Police have not identified any suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.