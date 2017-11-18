TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say animal control has seized more than 20 animals, including three dead dogs, from a Connecticut home.

Authorities had received a complaint about the well-being of the cats and dogs at the Torrington home. Most of the animals seized Friday were in cages.

Police say animal control had tried to check on the animals before Friday, but the owner was uncooperative. Officers secured a search warrant.

Police have not announced any arrests made or charges filed. They say the investigation is ongoing.