PAXTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found more than two dozen dogs living in squalid conditions in and around a home in western Indiana.

State police say they responded Tuesday along with the Humane Society of Sullivan County to a property in Paxton following a tip to the humane society. Twenty-six dogs, a rabbit and two deceased animals were found at buildings on the property that police say smelled strongly of urine and feces.

Police say 44-year-old Heather Renee Allen, who was living at the home, held on preliminary charges of misdemeanor animal neglect. Court records on Wednesday didn’t yet list the case and it wasn’t immediately known whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The animals were taken from the property to the humane society’s facility.