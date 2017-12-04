Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Staff members at a Montana casino say a man found decapitated had warned them of two men he feared might hurt him.

The Billings Gazette reports that 41-year-old Myron Wesley Knight allegedly told Lil’s Casino staff in late October that if anything happened to him, Donald Cherry and Jeffrey Haverty would be involved.

A few weeks later, police said that Knight’s body was found in two pieces near a transient camp that he, Cherry and Haverty were believed to have been at.

Cherry and Haverty face deliberate homicide charges and both had bail set at $500,000. They told police they didn’t know how Knight died and were not involved.

Casino staff members say that on the day Knight warned them, he also asked an employee to hold his $120 in winnings so neither defendant could steal it.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

