SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Money orders have been stolen from the drop box of an apartment complex in Louisiana.
The Shreveport Times reports that Shreveport police received reports of the thefts at Summer Point Apartments on April 1. Investigators learned the money orders had been altered and cashed at undisclosed locations.
Apartment management provided investigators with surveillance footage, from which investigators have released stills to the public.
No further details have been released.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com