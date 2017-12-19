JAYESS, Miss. (AP) — Officials say they’ve surrounded a man in a mobile home in rural south Mississippi after he shot and killed another man and wounded a woman.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Warren Strain says officers are on the scene near Jayess in Lawrence County.
Strain says the incident began before noon Tuesday, and that the man set two structures on fire in addition to the shootings. Strain says the man does not appear to have fired at officers.
Strain says investigators are still gathering information on what caused the incident.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'