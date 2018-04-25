VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man was stabbed during a fight at a gas station convenience store.

News outlets cite Vicksburg police reports that say 27-year-old Desmond Jermaine Taylor was stabbed twice in the parking lot late Tuesday night. The report says Taylor was hospitalized with a punctured lung.

He’s listed as stable, but his exact condition is unknown.

Police found Taylor lying in the street after witnesses said he left the scene on foot. Police say he had gotten into fight with 39-year-old Charles Benard “Black Eye” Scott, who fled on foot. Police are looking for Scott.