DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Police say a missing Spearfish man whose body was found in a steep, rugged area of Deadwood apparently died of hypothermia.

According to a preliminary finding by the Lawrence County coroner’s office, 28-year-old Christopher Oien died as a result of exposure. The Black Hills Pioneer reports the cause of death is pending toxicology tests.

Oien’s body was found last week in a remote area by a person searching for deer antlers. He had been missing for three months after disappearing in Deadwood.

Authorities had searched extensively for Oien.