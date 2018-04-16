DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Police say a missing Spearfish man whose body was found in a steep, rugged area of Deadwood apparently died of hypothermia.

According to a preliminary finding by the Lawrence County coroner’s office, Christopher Oien died as a result of exposure. The Black Hills Pioneer reports the cause of death is pending toxicology tests.

Oien’s body was found last week in a remote area by a person searching for deer antlers. He had been missing for three months after disappearing in Deadwood.

Authorities had searched extensively for Oien.

The Gillette News Record reports he graduated from Westwood High School in northeast Wyoming and moved to Spearfish in July.

