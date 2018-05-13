NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the body of a New York City teacher who was missing for over a week has been found in a wooded area in upstate New York.

Keith Johnson had last been seen on May 4 at the Queens school where the 46-year-old taught. Authorities say he was found Sunday in Shandaken, New York, in Ulster County.

There was no word on the cause of death.

Police said his car was seen crossing the Throgs Neck Bridge heading out of the city on the morning of May 5.

The car was found Saturday off a trail in a town just south of Albany, New York, about 70 miles north of where he was found.

The investigation is ongoing.