PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to search for a missing woman who may have been abducted.

Police say 24-year-old Shanaya Coley was last seen heading to work in her car Tuesday night in Paterson. Police say the Paterson woman may have been carjacked or kidnapped.

Willie Coley, the woman’s father, tells WNBC-TV police said they found blood and his daughter’s glasses in her apartment complex’s parking lot.

Police continue to investigate.