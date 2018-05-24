SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Utah police say they’ve found the body of a woman who disappeared on her way home from English class three years ago shortly after she moved from Mexico.
Authorities said Thursday that Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her skeletal remains were found in a canyon several miles (kilometers) from where she was last seen.
The 26-year-old Salgado was last seen in 2015 leaving class to walk home in Provo, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. She never made it.
She was from Chiapas, Mexico and moved to Provo about a month before her disappearance to study English shortly after finishing a Mormon mission in Mexico.
